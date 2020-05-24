Posted on by Christian Sperka

A LITTLE BREAK 😊

Hello Everyone

Since the Covid-19 crisis started I have been on game drives almost every day to create content for two social media post daily (64 consecutive days of posting with 130 messages).

Now it is time for a little break.

From Monday, 25 May to Sunday, 31 May I will put away my iPhones and iPad, my cameras and my drone and stay away from my computers for a while.

The Stay-at-Home picture posts and the Lock-Down-Safari posts will resume on Monday, 1June. Thanks for your understanding.

Have a good week and stay safe 😊

