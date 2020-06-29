Whenever I am looking at Cassowaries I am reminded of the fact that dinosaurs and birds have a close concestor (last common ancestor).
This is my favorite Cassowary Portrait taken during my time at the Nashville Zoo (www.nashvillezoo.org).
One Reply to “THE MORNING POST – FEATHERED DINOSAURS 😊”
It’s a beautiful coloring on this bird. They really are a funny looking bird and I enjoy seeing them while at the Nashville Zoo. My trip to Australia last year didn’t produce any sightings in the wild, I was a little disappointed. Thanks for sharing.