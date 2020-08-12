Posted on by Christian Sperka

🐦THE DAILY BIRD QUIZ🐦

Since the beginning of this month I am offering a bird quiz with three birds to be identified each day 🐦

Participants receive a daily WhatsApp message with the bird pictures and can send me their IDs if they like 🐦

On the next day after the post I send the answers 🐦

The current participants seem to enjoy this very much, so I thought I send another invitation to all my followers on social media 🐦

Just send me a WhatsApp message to +27633294323 in case you would like to be included 🐦

PS: This morning’s bird was a Cape Starling

