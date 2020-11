After a week at Pakamisa the Green Mamba and I are back on Thanda.

Today’s picture/video post is of a White-fronted Bee-eater colony on Pakamisa.

Enjoy the video and have great week!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #pakamisagamereserve @pakamisagamereserve #thandasafari @thandasafari