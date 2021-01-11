This young male Lion walked up to my vehicle and had a good look at my iPhone 😊 These youngsters are very curious!
#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari
This young male Lion walked up to my vehicle and had a good look at my iPhone 😊 These youngsters are very curious!
#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari
One Reply to “iPhone distance 😊”
Wow…remarkable!
On Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours wrote:
> Christian Sperka posted: ” This young male Lion walked up to my vehicle > and had a good look at my iPhone [image: 😊] These youngsters are very > curious! #Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography > #thandasafari @thandasafari ” >