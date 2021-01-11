One Reply to “iPhone distance 😊”

  1. Wow…remarkable!

    On Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 12:31 PM Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours wrote:

    > Christian Sperka posted: ” This young male Lion walked up to my vehicle > and had a good look at my iPhone [image: 😊] These youngsters are very > curious! #Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography > #thandasafari @thandasafari ” >

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.