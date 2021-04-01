🐦 NEW FOR BIRD LOVERS 🐦

@ChristianSperkaBirding

Many of my birder friends have ‘complained’ that most of my photography posts at @christiansperkaphotography are about mammals and only a very few about birds.

I have therefore decided to start a new Instagram account @christiansperkabirding and a new Facebook page http://www.fb.me/christiansperkabirding where 100% of all posts will be about birds.

Please follow either of them and feel free to share this information with anyone else who might enjoy my wildlife and bird photography. Thanks!

I will also create a ‘Birding Read-Only WhatsApp Group’ with the same posts in case any of you are not using social media but still would like to receive the picture posts. Just send me a message and I will add you to the group 😊

PS: The on-going bird quiz posts are separate and have nothing to do with this page.

