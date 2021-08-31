Posted on by Christian Sperka

COVID-19 Vaccinated & Ready For Travel 😊

I got my second COVID-19 vaccine injection today! Thanda Safari had organized for a medical team to offer vaccination on site. Many of our staff members participated in the information meeting (given in the isiZulu language) and then got their first injection of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

The picture shows a few of the medical team members at Thanda. Thanks for this great service!

PS: I have now booked my next trip to Germany. I will visit my family and friends in Germany and Switzerland from 16 October to 1 November.

#covid19vaccinated #christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

