I took this image last night on Thanda Safari’s savanna. I love portraits of cats on eye-level.

Here is the technical data for the ones of you who are interested: Canon R6 with RF lens 24-240 at 240mm. ISO5000 1/500sec f6.7 ev+/-0

#amazingwildlife #africansafari #safarigetaway #christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari #big5 #gamereserve #wildlifephotography #learnphotography