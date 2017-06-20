By Christian Sperka
on
2017-06-20
I came across this shot as I was filing pictures this afternoon. ‘Deer in the headlight look’ comes to mind 🙂
Thanks!
Awhhh cute lion!
Wow! Those eyes! Stunning.
Reblogged this on BCSBook Reviews and News and commented:
Awesome…..compelling….scary intelligent
