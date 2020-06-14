Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – LITTLE SPEEDY

The next time you are on a photo safari I dare you to get a picture of one of these 😊

Slender Mongooses are always on the move. On safari I see them regularly shooting across the road from one thicket into the next but very rarely do I get the opportunity to take a photograph. This is one of these rare images.

These little carnivores are part of Herpestidae, a family of small carnivores. We got four of the family members on Thanda: White-tailed Mongoose, Water (Marsh) Mongoose, Banded Mongoose , Slender Mongoose.

Enjoy your Sunday 😊

