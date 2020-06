Recently I have been asked which is my favorite animal. Not an easy question to answer. I enjoy all creatures and my favorite photo models are cats of all sorts. But if I have to choose one than it is Clouded Leopards.

I worked with these amazing mammals during my time in the Nashville Zoo and it would be great to photograph them in the wild.

I hope you enjoy my favorite cats!

