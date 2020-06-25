THE MORNING POST – LITTLE VAMPIRES

Ticks are not insects they are actually arachnids, related to spiders, scorpions and mites. They resemble spiders with their four pairs of legs and lack of antennae.

They are a disliked, but important, part of nature. They provide a food source for lots of animals. As carrier of many diseases they also part of the population control for many species.

Ticks do not play a pleasant part since millions of years, but an important one. Some of the ever 800 ticks species world-wide are very colorful and sometimes specific to one host species (eg Rhinos).

Have a good day.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography