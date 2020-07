After 97 days of lock-down Thanda Safari re-opens tomorrow (at this time only for guests from the KwaZulu Natal province as per regulations).

I created this short video to celebrate the occasion 😊 Enjoy it!

And I hope to see many of you on Thanda Safari, soon.

If you are interested in the post-lock-down-specials then please contact Thanda Reservations at +27325860149 or resmanager@thanda.co.za.

