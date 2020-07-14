IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME …

… since you heard from me about the Inkanyiso Crèche. Due to the country-wide COVID-19 crisis lockdown the Crèche is closed since March. But yesterday we delivered a lot of needed sanitizing materials and our teacher Lungi had started cleaning the crèche to prepare it for re-opening. We hope that this will be possible in the next few weeks.

Lungi is getting ready and is looking forward to welcoming back all the kiddies.

We would like to thank again all friends of the Inkanyiso Crèche around the world who enable us with their donations to help these children.

Thanda Safari guests and our followers on social media often ask about the possibility to help with donations. For more information you can contact louise@thanda.co.za or me at christian@sperka.com.

Louise is project manager for the Thanda Foundation Trust who helps to coordinate the support for the crèche.

Any donation – small or large – helps to make the life of these little ones a bit better.

