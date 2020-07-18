Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – THE ULTIMATE CAMOUFLAGE

The markings of a Leopard are one of the most incredible designs of nature. The rosette design of the coats of these elusive cats allow them to ‘disappear’ within meters/yards of the observer.

I have seen Leopards walk of a road into a thicket and just vanish. Only once they move (even as little as an ear or the tip of the tail) I was often able to locate them again. And believe me, they are masters in ‘holding still’ and being patient. Many times they were just gone, as a magician from a stage!

Enjoy your weekend 😊

