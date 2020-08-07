Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – ROOT

Eugene, a good friend of mine is member of a music band called ROOT. He is currently producing a series of short videos featuring tracks from ROOT’s album ‘Under the Marula Tree’.

The music is composed to symbolize African nature icons (eg sunrises, Lions, Elephants, …). This very special album is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer for streaming and download! https://root.hearnow.com/

I gave ROOT permission to use my pictures and videos clips – mostly taken at Thanda Safari – to create music videos.

I really like the first result. And more are in production! Enjoy this African Sunrise 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

#rootunderthemarulatree

