THE DAILY POST – GRAZING ANTELOPE BY ROOT

This is the third video with music from the album ‘Under the Marula Tree’ by ROOT, a local band. It features some of my pictures and videos taken at Thanda Safari.

The music is composed to symbolize African nature icons (eg sunrises, Lions, Elephants, …). This very special album is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer for streaming and download! https://root.hearnow.com/

All ROOT videos are available on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMXQv3FdJsIERJHHKt0rX2w

Enjoy the Grazing Antelope 😊

