Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE DAILY POST – WARTHOG WISDOM BY ROOT

This is the fourth video with music from the album ‘Under the Marula Tree’ by ROOT, a local band. It features some of my pictures and videos taken at Thanda Safari.

The music is composed to symbolize African nature icons (eg sunrises, Lions, Elephants, …). This very special album is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer for streaming and download! https://root.hearnow.com/

All ROOT videos are available on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMXQv3FdJsIERJHHKt0rX2w

Enjoy the Warthog Wisdom 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

#rootunderthemarulatree

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.