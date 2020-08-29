Friends of mine from Richards Bay stayed at the Thanda Safari Lodge for the last three days. For their first safari after the National COVID-19 emergency lockdown Bheki and I guided them using my Green Mamba. We had an incredible time.

This is a slide show of some of my favorite pictures from these four exciting game drives. We especially enjoyed all the activity of the Cheetah cubs, the small Lions, and the Elephant calves.

Thanda Safari currently offers excellent rates for South African residents. If you are interested contact reservations@thanda.co.za for more information.

[Music by root.hearnow.com]

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari