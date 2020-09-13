https://youtu.be/rt3utQfT5xw

Many of you might have heard of the worldwide YouTube dance challenge using the Jerusalema song produced by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

The Thanda Safari staff took up the challenge to create some special dance videos expressing their support for the conservation message in this song.

I produced the videos. Director, Videographer, Editor and Producer – all in one 😊

Stay tuned for a week of music, dance and the Thanda spirit…

Ideas and organization by Pierre Delvaux and Promise Hlongwane

