The Thanda Safari Jerusalema Dance Challenge video has been posted on all Social Media platforms. This is a link to the video. It was a lot of work but also a lot of fun to put this together. Enjoy the show.

https://youtu.be/hx-hTmRnN_c

THANDA SAFARI JERUSALEMA CHALLENGE

We responded to this challenge to spread the positive and energetic vibe and spirit of our incredible staff, 90% of whom are Zulu and who come from neighbouring communities and KwaZulu-Natal.

We wish to remind the world that in spite of the tragic global COVID-19 Pandemic crisis and turmoil that has gripped humankind and sadly caused the loss of life of family and friends as well as livelihoods, nature has remained oblivious and unaffected, as it has always been for eternity.

This video is dedicated to celebrating nature and all of the conservation efforts of our remarkable industry, that at a time of madness, suffering and pain, that we can always escape and experience nature that rejuvenates the mind and nourishes the soul.

SIYA THANDA WENA!

Ideas and organization by Pierre Delvaux and Promise Hlongwane

Direction, videography, editing and production by Christian Sperka Photography