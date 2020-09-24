THE DAILY POST – HERITAGE DAY IN ZULULAND

South Africa is also called the Rainbow 🌈 Nation because of all the different peoples and their cultures represented in a single country.

As I live in Zululand for over eight years I have been lucky enough to experience and photograph some of the traditions of the Zulu people. Here is a collage to celebrate South Africa’s Heritage Day 2020.

These pictures were taken at traditional weddings, other special occasions in the communities and at Thanda Safari, where Zulus from the neighboring communities perform some of their traditional music and dance for our guests.

Happy Heritage Day!

PS: The gentleman smiling on the bottom left is my friend and tracker Bheki Ngubane.

