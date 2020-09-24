Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE DAILY POST – HERITAGE DAY IN ZULULAND

South Africa is also called the Rainbow 🌈 Nation because of all the different peoples and their cultures represented in a single country.

As I live in Zululand for over eight years I have been lucky enough to experience and photograph some of the traditions of the Zulu people. Here is a collage to celebrate South Africa’s Heritage Day 2020.

These pictures were taken at traditional weddings, other special occasions in the communities and at Thanda Safari, where Zulus from the neighboring communities perform some of their traditional music and dance for our guests.

Happy Heritage Day!

PS: The gentleman smiling on the bottom left is my friend and tracker Bheki Ngubane.

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

#Thandasafari @thandasafari

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.