One can almost see this young hyena thinking: ‘I wish I could climb trees’; as she was watching a Leopard eating on an Impala carcass while lying on a branch. Leopards often drag their kills into trees and Hyenas often trail Leopards in the hope to steal the food before they get a chance to lift it to safety.

On this occasion the Leopard dropped one of the Impala legs by accident and the Spotted Hyena got its share 😊.

