I took this picture of a Thick-billed Weaver on its nest during my recent boat cruise of Lake St.Lucia.

Besides Hippos which are the main feature of the these cruises we saw Nile Crocodiles, a Giant Heron, a Malachite Kingfisher, a Pied Kingfisher, a Striated Heron, White-faced Whistling Ducks, multiple Fish Eagles, and many other Weaver species.

It was a successful morning!

