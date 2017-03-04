Lion+

I have just uploaded a few more Lion images taken between 2006 and  2017. Have a look at http://www.sperka.biz/sg1 (total 76 images).

This is one of many species gallery available online at http://www.sperka.biz/sg

Please contact me at info@sperka.com in case you are interested in publishing any of these images or if you would like to license any image for printing (for personal or commercial use).

These are some of the newly uploaded images!

Focus!

Focus!

50mm Lens!

50mm Lens!

iPhone Photography!

iPhone Photography!

My 2016 Favorite!

My 2016 Favorite!

Little one!

Little one!

His Majesty!

His Majesty!

One Response to “Lion+”

  1. Linda Hulsey

    Thank you Christian for sharing to lions! I love them & hope they are protected.

    Reply

