Bheki’s Father …

Since 2012 I work together with my friend and tracker Bheki Ngubane. Today I visited his community to take pictures of many of his family members. This is a picture of the man I wanted to meet for a long time. He is Bheki’s father, 93 years old, the proud husband of eight wives and father of 65 children. More about him and his community will follow soon …

