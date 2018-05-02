Quite a few of my blog followers have asked me if I could post wildlife pictures more regularly. I will try to do so!
To start with I thought I post a few of my favorite mammal images taken over the last few month. So here they are …
www.sperka.info | www.sperka.biz | www.thanda.com
THE GREEN MAMBA 1 | EXCLUSIVELY AT THANDA SAFARI
3 Replies to “More Posts …”
Beautiful! What is the cheetah eating?
Thanks for your comment – It is eating an Impala
Chris,
This is Janice Lamb. I will be retiring soon and will not have a Verizon Wireless e-mail address. I do enjoy the pictures. Will you send them to jflamb@bellsouth.net please?