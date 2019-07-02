Posted on by Christian Sperka

It has been a while …

It has been a while since I wrote my last blog post. As some of you know I was in Europe for a few weeks – for my dad’s 80th birthday – and when I returned I was very busy with one of my Custom Luxury Tours. On Friday, 28 June 2019, I got the very welcome news that my permanent residence permit for South Africa was granted. The message reached me just as I took this picture of a Kudu bull posing in front of the setting sun. I will never forget that moment!

Now I am home on Thanda and back at blogging …

I thought you might also enjoy some of my favorite pictures I took since my last post in May.

A Madagascar Day Gecko at the Zurich Zoo …
A Jellyfish at the Basel Zoo Aquarium …
Young idiots providing enrichment for the Lions at Basel Zoo …
My American friend’s first ride on Pakamisa …
A Pakamisa baby Giraffe having a drink …
A Thanda Elephant getting the best out of a branch …
Two of my best friends got married at Thanda Safari on 19 June (also my birthday 🙂 – It was a dream wedding on a beautiful winter day.
Imaging you walking down the road and this is your oncoming traffic …
Being part of a Rhino de-horning operation on Thanda as wedding present? It works if the bride is a veterinarian 🙂
A rare daytime sighting at iSimangaliso Wetland Park: A Black Rhino …
Grey-headed Gulls at Cape Vidal …
Beach ride at St.Lucia …
An Indian Ocean sunrise at St.Lucia …
A Livingstone’s Turaco at the broad walk on iSimangaliso West …
Spotted from my dinner table at a restaurant in St.Lucia – Hippos roam the streets for the little two every night …
And last but not least one of my favorite images of the bride and the groom enjoying an African sunset during the creative photo shoot after the wedding ceremony …

