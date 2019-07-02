It has been a while since I wrote my last blog post. As some of you know I was in Europe for a few weeks – for my dad’s 80th birthday – and when I returned I was very busy with one of my Custom Luxury Tours. On Friday, 28 June 2019, I got the very welcome news that my permanent residence permit for South Africa was granted. The message reached me just as I took this picture of a Kudu bull posing in front of the setting sun. I will never forget that moment!
Now I am home on Thanda and back at blogging …
I thought you might also enjoy some of my favorite pictures I took since my last post in May.
4 Replies to “It has been a while …”
Good to see you
Love! Thanks. Nancy
On Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 2:39 AM Christian Sperka Photography | Blog & Site | Custom Luxury Tours wrote:
> Christian Sperka posted: “It has been a while since I wrote my last blog > post. As some of you know I was in Europe for a few weeks – for my dad’s > 80th birthday – and when I returned I was very busy with one of my Custom > Luxury Tours. On Friday, 28 June 2019, I got the very welcome” >
It never ceases to amaze me of the brilliance of your photography. Thank you for sharing your gifts.
Gorgeous photo’s Christian!