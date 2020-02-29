One week in the Lowveld!

I spent the last week in Kruger National Park and the Sabi Sands Game Reserve to collect photographic material for a special project.
With the weather being perfect – most of the time – I was able to get many great images.
Here are some of my favorites, one from each game drive!
Enjoy the pictures and have a good week 😊
Monday Evening – Malachite Kingfisher bath
Tuesday Evening – Leopard female in a tree
Wednesday Morning – Hyena pups in the early morning
Wednesday Afternoon – Unhappy Cape Buffalo bull
Thursday Morning – Knob-billed Duck male impressing the ladies
Thursday Afternoon – Mating Lions
Friday Morning – Leopard following a scent
Friday Afternoon – A Wild Dog having a good stretch
