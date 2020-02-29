One week in the Lowveld!

I spent the last week in Kruger National Park and the Sabi Sands Game Reserve to collect photographic material for a special project.

With the weather being perfect – most of the time – I was able to get many great images.

Here are some of my favorites, one from each game drive!

Enjoy the pictures and have a good week 😊

Monday Evening – Malachite Kingfisher bath

Tuesday Evening – Leopard female in a tree

Wednesday Morning – Hyena pups in the early morning

Wednesday Afternoon – Unhappy Cape Buffalo bull

Thursday Morning – Knob-billed Duck male impressing the ladies

Thursday Afternoon – Mating Lions

Friday Morning – Leopard following a scent

Friday Afternoon – A Wild Dog having a good stretch

