It was a true Rhino evening. Just as the sun had set an encounter between Black Rhinos and White Rhinos proofed, that the White Rhinos are the cool dudes.

When the Black Rhino threw a bit of a tantrum and ran straight towards their larger cousins, they did not even move a muscle. A very special sighting of species interaction.

Enjoy your weekend. Stay home and stay safe!

