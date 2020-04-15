LOCK DOWN PHOTOGRAPHIC SAFARI XVIII

We had 40mm rain last night 😊 and the roads on the reserve are still very wet and many of them are not drive-able until they have dried up. So this evening I am not going out on drive and therefore there will be no new material today.

But I thought you might enjoy the small Warthog video I recorded yesterday morning. The pig enjoyed a good scratch after its mud bath.

For a bit of a laugh – Stay home and stay safe!

PS: Check out my lock-down site for kiddies – with a new animal pictures every day! http://www.wildlife4kids.com

