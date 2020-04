This Wattled Lapwing caught a Grasshopper. But the insect was too big for the bird to eat so, after it was abandoned, a Terrapin moved in and got a free meal 😊

Stay home and stay safe!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

PS: Check out my lock-down site for kiddies – with a new animal pictures every day! http://www.wildlife4kids.com