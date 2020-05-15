Posted on by Christian Sperka

LOCK DOWN PHOTOGRAPHIC SAFARIS FOR 50 DAYS!

Today is day 50 of the South African COVID-19 crisis national lock down.

In over 100 posts I have shared pictures, videos and stories during that time. Thanks for following me on my blog, on Facebook, on Instagram, on Twitter, on LinkedIn or via my WhatsApp distribution. And thanks for all the positive replies and comments. Feel free to share the posts with anyone who might enjoy them.

It was a lot of fun to do this and it kept me quite busy while being locked down on Thanda Safari.

… and I will continue to post as long as this crisis continues …

Enjoy your weekend and stay safe!

PS: I have created a special blog site for children (and the young at heart) where I regularly post wildlife images and wildlife Q&A. Check it out and please share it with others if you like it – http://www.wildlife4kids.com or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wildlife4kids

PPS: This collage was made up from ‘lock down post thumbnails’ 😊 – All posts are available for review on my blog site – http://www.sperka.info

  2. Oh, Christian! I have lived vicariously through your posts for so long. Now your pictures have taken on a whole new meaning. With the Nashville Zoo being closed, we docents are having a hard time without our regular animal fix. I look forward to opening my email for my daily dose. Thank you so much.

  3. Christian, I enjoy your daily postings very much. I will miss them if you stop. So please continue to do them.
    Regards,
    Jack Shaw

  4. Thank you so much for taking the time to share this wonderful place with amazing animals.

