We had a short and very quiet drive this afternoon. The evening sky after the sun had set was most beautiful and on my way home I passed Giraffes posing in front of the darkening sky.

When the evenings get chilly and the skies turn such deep orange then it is clear that winter is coming!

Have a good night and stay safe!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari