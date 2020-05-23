TOMORROW, SUNDAY: LIVE FROM THE WATERHOLE AT THE THANDA SAFARI LODGE

Tomorrow, Sunday, 25 May, I will be spending all day at the small waterhole in front of the Thanda Safari Lodge.

From time to time – when something interesting is happening at the waterhole – I will go Live on Instagram Stories at http://www.instagram.com/thandasafari and http://www.instagram.com/christiansperkaphotography.

I am looking forward to chatting with many of you then.

As soon as the Covid-19 crisis is over, all of us at Thanda are looking forward to welcoming you for your own relaxing Sunday at the waterhole!

Christian Sperka, Resident Wildlife Photographer at Thanda Safari