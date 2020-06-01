The evening’s game drive was all about Rhinos, Black and White. A little White Rhino was suckling as the patient mum stood very still for quite a long time. As we came around a corner in the road a Black Rhino listened very carefully before running off. And on the way home I could just stop the car in time, not to injure this beautiful African Rock Python as it crossed the road.
Have a good night!
One Reply to “THE EVENING POST – UNICORNS AND SLYTHERIN”
I liked the title of your post Christian… The python is beautiful, as is the unicorn!