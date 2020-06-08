It was quite foggy and very chilly when I drove this morning to one of the more remote waterholes on Thanda Safari. I spent there a few very quiet hours listening to bird sounds all around me. Only one old Buffalo Bull was coming to drink.

But sometimes ‘not much happening’ is just what is needed 😊

