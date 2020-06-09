THE MORNING POST – BATTLE SCARS

Who inflicted all these scars on the face of this male Lion? Most likely his brother. The two males form what is called a coalition. Which means they control their territory together, hunt together, sleep next to one another and very seldom separate.

But they also fight with one another as soon as a Lioness in estrous enters the scene. The stronger and more dominant one gets to mate with the lady. The submissive one has to keep his distance if he does not want a beating. This one obviously got in a bit of a fight a few times 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari #lockdownsafari