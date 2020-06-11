THE EVENING POST – SUNSET SPECTACLE

It was a windy day and a very quiet evening game drive. But the sunset was spectacular. I usually only post a picture or a video but I think you will agree that this warrants both. A picture of Giraffes on the savanna at late afternoon and a sunset time-lapse video taken at my favorite waterhole.

Enjoy your evening!

