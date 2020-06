Elephants love to eat the inside layer of the bark of trees. This is the ‘transport system’ which trees use to move nutrients and water from the roots to the branches and leaves. Judging by the gusto Ellies enjoy the phloem (transport layer) it must be as desirable to Elephants as ice cream is to me 😊

