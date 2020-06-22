Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE MORNING POST – WINTER RAIN

It is the first time since my arrival in South Africa – over eight years ago – that we had rain in June. The over 50mm (about 2″) are very welcome.

For a little while there will be water puddles all over the reserve which the smaller creatures use to quench their thirst and the large ones, like this Cape Buffalo Bull, often use for a cooling mud bath on a hot day. I ran into this impressive Dugga boy during last night’s game drive. Dugga boy is a local term for a single old Buffalo bull which is no longer moving with the herd but stay by himself.

Have a good week!

#Thandasafari @thandasafari

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

