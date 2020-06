This afternoon’s game drive was very quiet with only a very few sightings. But I got rewarded at the end with a beautiful sunset, Giraffes, Impalas, Wildebeest, Southern Yellow-billed Hornbills and Crowned Lapwings, all on the Thanda Savanna.

