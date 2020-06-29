This is a Little Bee-eater in flight. It is the world’s smallest Bee-eater species.
2 Replies to “THE EVENING POST – BEE HUNTER”
such an intriguing pic…..where exactly is this clicked?
At Thanda Safari, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa 🇿🇦