https://youtu.be/j9myMlgddKU

Yesterday evening I was looking for a pride of Lions in the western parts of the reserve. The cats did not cooperate to be found so I decided to take a short drone video of the beautiful Thanda Safari scenery in the rolling hills of Zululand!

