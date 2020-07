After three month of lockdown Thanda Safari Tracker Siboniso and I took four guests on game drive this afternoon! And what a drive it was. It started with a crash of Rhino, an Elephant drinking at sunset, a Spider catching a Grasshopper and ended with a brief sighting of a male Leopard.

We had a great time even if I had to talk to my guests through a face mask. 😷 It is great to be back on the job!

