THE EVENING POST – LOWER THE MASK!

Sometimes you have to lower your mask just for a second for a proper smile. Our youngest guests enjoyed this weekends’ game drives very much.

We did not only bring my Big Five Plus plush crew along, but Siboniso (my tracker) and I were able to show the real Big Five (Lion, Leopard, Elephant,Rhino and Buffalo), Cheetah, Brown Hyena, a lot of general game and many different bird species.

What a great weekend after ‘guest game drive abstinence’ for three month!

Enjoy your evening!

#Thandasafari @thandasafari

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

