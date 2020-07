Common (or Grey) Duikers are the largest of the small antelopes on Thanda Safari. The other three residents which are considered ‘small antelopes’ are Natal Red Duikers, Steenboks and Sunis. All of them are very elusive.

I call them the ‘back side antelopes’ because in most cases that is all one gets to see of them 😊

Enjoy your day!

