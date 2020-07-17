THE MORNING POST – TOO CUTE

In the Zulu language the words for ‘too’ and ‘very’ must be interchangeable as most of my Zulu friends often mix them up when they speak English. They would say a meal is ‘too’ nice when they mean ‘very’ nice and a flower is ‘too’ beautiful rather than ‘very’ beautiful.

But looking at this image both terms would be quite appropriate, as this little Egyptian Gosling is just *too cute *😊.

I took these pictures yesterday evening at Thanda Safari.

