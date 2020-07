I am going to start a new series of posts. It is called WHICH IS THIS BIRD? WEDNESDAY. Every Wednesday morning I will post a South African bird picture. It will be your job to identify the bird 😊.

I will post the result in the evening post on the same day. Some will be easy to ID and some will be more tricky.

I hope you will have fun with this. Let’s start with bird #1, an easy one!

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography #thandasafari @thandasafari

#birdwednesday #birdwednesdays