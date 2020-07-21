Posted on by Christian Sperka

THE EVENING POST – ALMOST LIVE

I was quickly checking one of our waterholes just before sunset and I was taking a video of a Giraffe drinking when I heard very soft steps behind my vehicle.

As I turned around a breeding herd of Elephants rushed past me and reached the water as the sun had disappeared under the horizon. This is a short video of the Ellies taken a few minutes ago.

Enjoy your evening 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

#Thandasafari @thandasafari

One Reply to “THE EVENING POST – ALMOST LIVE”

  1. Thank you for continuing to post your brilliant images and videos – they have been so good to see during lockdown – I look forward to checking my inbox every morning! We visited Phinda some years ago and I am reminded every day of the best holiday I have ever had.

    Thanks again, Jo

    >

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.