THE EVENING POST – ALMOST LIVE

I was quickly checking one of our waterholes just before sunset and I was taking a video of a Giraffe drinking when I heard very soft steps behind my vehicle.

As I turned around a breeding herd of Elephants rushed past me and reached the water as the sun had disappeared under the horizon. This is a short video of the Ellies taken a few minutes ago.

Enjoy your evening 😊

#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography

#Thandasafari @thandasafari