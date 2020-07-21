I was quickly checking one of our waterholes just before sunset and I was taking a video of a Giraffe drinking when I heard very soft steps behind my vehicle.
As I turned around a breeding herd of Elephants rushed past me and reached the water as the sun had disappeared under the horizon. This is a short video of the Ellies taken a few minutes ago.
Enjoy your evening 😊
#Christiansperkaphotography @christiansperkaphotography
#Thandasafari @thandasafari
One Reply to “THE EVENING POST – ALMOST LIVE”
Thank you for continuing to post your brilliant images and videos – they have been so good to see during lockdown – I look forward to checking my inbox every morning! We visited Phinda some years ago and I am reminded every day of the best holiday I have ever had.
Thanks again, Jo
>